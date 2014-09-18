Sept 18 Home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc
said 56 million card details were likely stolen in a data
breach between April and September at its stores in the United
States and Canada.
Criminals used unique, custom-built malware to evade
detection in the breach, the company said.
Home Depot's payment security systems had been breached and
customers' details who shopped at its stores as far back as
April were exposed, the company confirmed last week.
The malware has been eliminated from its U.S. and Canadian
networks, the company said.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)