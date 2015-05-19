May 19 Home Depot Inc, the world's
largest home improvement chain by sales, reported a 14.5 percent
rise in quarterly profit as customers in North America spent
more on home repairs after a harsher-than-usual winter.
Home Depot's total comparable sales rose 6.1 percent in the
first quarter ended May 3.
The company's net income rose to $1.58 billion, or $1.21 per
share, from $1.38 billion, or $1.00 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $20.89 billion from $19.69 billion.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Nayan Das in
Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)