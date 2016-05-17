(Corrects bullet and paragraph 9 to show stock has risen 19.4
pct in past 12 months, not since start of the year)
* 1st-qtr U.S. comparable sales rise 7.4 pct vs. est. 4.9
pct
* EPS $1.44 vs. est. $1.36
* Total sales $22.76 bln vs. est. $22.39 bln
* Shares down 1.1 pct premarket; up 19.4 pct in 12 months
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
May 17 Home Depot Inc boosted its sales
and profit forecasts for the year after a stronger-than-expected
first quarter, providing a rare dose of good news to a gloomy
retail sector.
The world's biggest home improvement chain has benefited as
consumers cut back spending on items such as apparel and
accessories and instead spend more on big-ticket purchases such
as houses and home renovations.
The company's quarterly results stand in stark contrast to
those of retailers such as Macy's Inc and Kohl's Corp
, which reported a drop in sales in the quarter.
"After last week's dismal set of retail trading updates,
Home Depot provides some much needed relief and also an
indication of where consumers are spending their money," Håkon
Helgesen, an analyst at research firm Conlumino, said in a note.
Home Depot said its strong start to the year was helped by
"week-to-week demand spikes caused by weather variability" that
resulted in growth across its business.
The company sells appliances and lawn and garden products as
well as building materials.
U.S. housing starts rose a stronger-than-expected 6.6
percent in April, data showed on Tuesday.
Housing starts hit their highest level in five months in
February, before falling more than expected in March.
SAME-STORE SALES JUMP
Home Depot's shares, which as of Monday's close had risen
19.4 percent in the past 12 months, were down 1.1 percent before
the bell.
"We believe that February was the strongest month (for Home
Depot), driven by a 'warm winter' and unseasonal weather last
year in many areas," J.P. Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers
wrote in a client note. "March was solid and then April slowed
with normal spring weather volatility affecting sales."
Sales at Home Depot's U.S. stores open for more than a year
rose 7.4 percent in the quarter ended May 1, well above the 4.9
percent average forecast of analysts surveyed by research firm
Consensus Metrix.
The company's net income rose 14 percent to $1.80 billion,
or $1.44 per share, while net sales rose 9 percent to $22.76
billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.36 per share
and revenue of $22.39 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Home Depot said it now expected full-year earnings of about
$6.27 per share, with overall sales growing about 6.3 percent
and comparable sales increasing by about 4.9 percent.
The company had previously forecast earnings of $6.12-$6.18
per share on overall sales growth of 5.1-6.0 percent and
comparable sales growth of 3.7-4.5 percent.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)