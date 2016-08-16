(Corrects paragraph 4 to say July housing resale data will be
released "next week," not "later this week.")
Aug 16 Home Depot Inc raised its
full-year earnings forecast after reporting a 6.6 percent rise
in quarterly sales as customers spent more in a strong housing
market.
Home Depot and smaller rival Lowe's Cos Inc have
benefited as consumers cut back spending on items such as
apparel and accessories and instead spend more on houses and
renovating and redecorating their homes.
"Housing continues to be a tailwind for our business," Home
Depot Chief Executive Craig Menear said in a statement.
Low interest rates and a strengthening labor market are
driving the housing sector. Home resales hit more than nine-year
highs in May and June. July data will be released next week.
Sales at Home Depot stores open more than a year rose 4.7
percent, matching the average analysts' estimate, according to
research firm Consensus Metrix.
The company's net income rose to $2.44 billion, or $1.97 per
share, in the second quarter ended July 31 from $2.23 billion,
or $1.73 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales of the world's biggest home improvement chain rose
to $26.47 billion from $24.83 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.97 per share
on revenue of $26.49 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company said it now expected earnings of $6.31 per share
for the year ending January, up from its previous forecast of
$6.27.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)