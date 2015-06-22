June 22 Private equity firm Lone Star Funds will buy real estate investment trust Home Properties Inc for about $7.6 billion, including debt.

The offer of $75.23 per share represents a premium of 3.4 percent to Home Properties' closing price of $72.73 on Friday, Home Properties said.

Home Properties will become a privately held company post the closure of the deal by year end. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)