March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 13 Discount retailer B&M (IPO-BMRL.L) is in talks with Home Retail Group, Britain's biggest household goods retailer, to buy dozens of its Homebase do-it-yourself (DIY) stores, Sky News reported.
A deal has not yet been reached and other retailers have also shown interest to HRG, Sky said.
However, it would be a surprise if B&M did not acquire at least some of these stores, Sky reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
B&M declined to comment.
Last month, Home Retail said it would close about 80 of its 323 stores over the next four years through a combination of lease expirations and property exit deals with other retailers.
Homebase has suffered from an excess of retail space in Britain, the growth of non-traditional competitors such as supermarkets and the rise of a generation less skilled in DIY projects.
Homebase was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)
