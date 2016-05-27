UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 27 Britain's competition watchdog said it was launching an inquiry into supermarket chain J Sainsbury Plc's 1.4 billion pound ($2 billion) takeover of Home Retail Plc.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Friday that it was investigating whether the deal could hurt competition in the UK. (bit.ly/1XWfZ0u)
The watchdog said it would announce its decision on the matter by July 25. ($1 = 0.68 pounds) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources