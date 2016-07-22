July 22 Britain's competition watchdog said it was not going to refer supermarket chain J Sainsbury Plc's 1.4 billion pound ($1.86 billion) takeover of Home Retail Plc for further investigation.

* Sainsbury issued a statement saying its deal with Home Retail was now subject to approval from the Financial Conduct Authority and Home Retail shareholders.

* The Competition and Markets Authority's (CMA) decision on Friday indicated that its investigation found that the deal would not hurt competition in the UK.

* The deal, which was backed by Home Retail's board in April, will help Sainsbury diversify its grocery-heavy portfolio, analysts have said. ($1 = 0.7547 pounds) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)