LONDON Jan 5 Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket, said on Tuesday it made a cash and shares bid approach to Home Retail, the owner of Argos and the Homebase do-it-yourself chain, in November, which was rejected.

Sainsbury's said it was considering its position.

"There can be no certainty that this will result in a formal offer, nor as to the terms of any such offer," it said.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)