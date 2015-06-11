LONDON, June 11 Home Retail, Britain's
biggest household goods retailer, said quarterly sales at its
Argos business fell, hurt by market declines in key electrical
and seasonal product categories.
Sales at Argos stores open for more than a year fell 3.9
percent in the 13 weeks to May 30, its fiscal first quarter.
That compares with analysts' consensus forecast of a decline
of 3.7 percent, and a 5.0 percent fall in the final eight weeks
of the 2014-15 year.
Home Retail had cautioned in April first half sales at Argos
would likely decline this year as it works through revamps to
the business and battles weaker demand for tablets, consoles and
TVs.
Like-for-like sales at Home Retail's Homebase DIY business
rose 5.4 percent.
Gross margin was up 50 basis points at Argos but down 175
basis points at Homebase.
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)