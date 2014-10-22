LONDON Oct 22 Home Retail, Britain's
biggest household goods retailer, posted a 13 percent rise in
underlying first half profit, reflecting sales growth at both
its Argos and Homebase chains.
The group said on Wednesday it made profit before tax and
one off items of 30.9 million pounds ($49.8 million) in the six
months to Aug. 30.
That compares to analysts' average forecast of 34.6 million
pounds and 27.4 million pounds made in the same period last
year.
The firm also said on Wednesday it was on track to make
underlying pretax profit for the 2014-15 year in line with
market expectations - 127 million pounds, according to Reuters
data, up from 115 million pounds in 2013-14.
However, it said the full-year outcome will, as always,
depend upon Argos' Christmas trading.
(US dollar = 0.6203 British pound)
