UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
LONDON Jan 15 Britain's Home Retail said it expected to post full-year profit before tax in line with expectations despite underlying growth at its Argos and Homebase chains over the Christmas period missing forecasts.
Home Retail said sales from Argos stores open over a year were up 0.1 percent in the 18 weeks to Jan. 3, as the group took a more cautious approach to trading, protecting its margins and cost base rather than chasing sales via discounts.
Like-for-like sales at Homebase were up 0.6 percent.
Analysts had expected like-for-like growth at Argos of 2 percent and growth of 4.1 percent at Homebase, according to a consensus provided by the company. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
(Adds details, quote) LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26. Food prices started to edge up in Britain in the final three months of 2016, ending m
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.