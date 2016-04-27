LONDON, April 27 Argos-owner Home Retail
, which last month agreed to be taken over by British
supermarket Sainsbury's, reported a 28 percent fall in
annual profit on Wednesday.
The firm said it made an underlying pretax profit of 94.7
million pounds ($138 mln) for the year to Feb. 27, above
analysts' average forecast of 93 million pounds but down from
the 132.1 million pounds made in 2014-15.
Group sales fell 1 percent to 5.67 billion pounds. They were
flat at Argos and down 3 percent at home improvement retailer
Homebase.
($1 = 0.6870 pounds)
