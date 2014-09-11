(Adds details)

LONDON, Sept 11 Sales at Home Retail Group's Argos household goods chain rose for the ninth quarter in row and gross margins recovered, although the sales increase fell short of market expectations.

The British retail group said like-for-like sales at Argos rose 1.2 percent in the 13 weeks to August 30, below analyst expectations of a 3.4 percent increase.

Chief Executive John Walden said he expected the group to deliver full-year profit in line with market expectations, but it would depend on the important Christmas trading period at Argos.

"We remain cautiously optimistic about the broader economic environment," he said in a statement on Thursday.

"Key economic indicators seem to be improving, however retail spending in general has been inconsistent across both product categories and geographies, suggesting that there is not yet a sustainable, broad-based consumer recovery."

Analysts expect the group to post full-year pretax profit of 127 million pounds ($205.8 million), up from 115.4 million pounds a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Electrical products such as TVs, video gaming and white goods sold well at Argos, offsetting a decline in tablets and slightly weaker demand for furniture, homeware and jewellery.

Sales at the chain totaled 901 million pounds, and Argos reversed the 25 basis point fall in gross margins in the first quarter, to leave them unchanged over the first half.

Like-for-like sales at the company's smaller DIY arm Homebase rose 0.1 percent, confounding market expectations of a 1 percent fall after hot summer weather a year earlier sent sales growth to its highest point in a decade.

Total sales at Homebase fell 2.8 percent to 390 million pounds after it closed a net six store closures in the quarter. (1 US dollar = 0.6170 British pound) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by David Clarke)