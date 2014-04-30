LONDON, April 30 Home Retail, Britain's
biggest household goods retailer, posted a 27 percent rise in
full-year profit as its digital push at Argos and revamps at
Homebase start to bear fruit.
The company said on Wednesday underlying pretax profit for
the year to March 1 rose to 115.4 million pounds ($194.40
million), slightly ahead of analyst forecasts of 112 million
pounds, on total sales up 3 percent to 5.7 billion pounds.
Sales at Argos stores open over a year rose 3.3 percent, led
by strong demand for TVs, games consoles and tablets, and grew
5.9 percent at home improvement chain Homebase.
($1 = 0.5936 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)