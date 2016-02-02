LONDON Feb 2 Sainsbury's, Britain's second-biggest supermarket, said on Tuesday it had agreed a 1.3 billion pound ($1.87 billion) deal to buy Argos-owner Home Retail in cash and shares.

Home Retail, which said in January it had rejected an earlier undisclosed offer from Sainsbury's, said it was now willing to recommend the offer which, including a proposed capital return, implied a value of around 161.3 pence per Home Retail share.

($1 = 0.6956 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton)