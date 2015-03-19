LONDON, March 19 Britain's Home Retail Group
on Thursday named Tesco's Echo Lu as the new
boss of its Homebase home improvement business.
Home Retail, which also owns Argos, said Lu will start at
Homebase on April 20. She succeeds Paul Loft whose departure was
announced last October.
Lu has been at Tesco for a decade, most recently as group
business planning and insight director and property director for
Tesco UK & Ireland.
Prior to those positions, she held a number of roles in
Tesco's Asian business, including chief operating officer for
China.
In October Home Retail said it planned to close a quarter of
its 323 Homebase stores by 2018, prioritising the development of
its larger and more profitable Argos chain.
John Walden, Home Retail's chief executive, said Lu would
focus on improving Homebase's store standards and customer
service, develop stronger customer propositions and accelerate
its digital capabilities.
Shares in Home Retail were down 0.4 percent at 170.2 pence
at 1052 GMT.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)