LONDON, April 29 Home Retail, Britain's
biggest household goods retailer, said changes to its Argos
business and slowing sales of technology products would make for
a challenging first half of the year, as it posted a 14 percent
rise in annual profit.
The firm, which is transforming its larger, more profitable
Argos chain from a catalogue-based household goods retailer into
a digitally-led business said on Wednesday underlying pretax
profit for the year to Feb. 28 rose to 132.1 million pounds
($203 million), slightly ahead of a forecast of 130 million.
Total sales grew by 1 percent to 5.7 billion pounds in the
year with underlying sales at Argos up 0.6 percent and by 2.3
percent at its DIY chain Homebase, where a quarter of stores are
being closed in response to weaker demand.
Home Retail, which hiked its full-year dividend by 15
percent to 3.8 pence, said it anticipated an improvement in the
second half of its new fiscal year, helped by new Argos digital
offers in time for peak trading. ($1 = 0.6516 pounds)
