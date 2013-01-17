UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Jan 17 Home Retail, Britain's biggest household goods retailer, raised its full-year profit expectations after posting a 2.7 percent rise in third quarter sales at its Argos business.
The group, which in October unveiled a plan to reposition its Argos operation from a catalogue-led business to a digitally-led business, said on Thursday pretax profit would be 10 million pounds ($15.99 million) ahead of current market consensus of 73 million.
Argos sales at stores open more than a year rose 2.7 percent in the 18 weeks to Jan. 5, ahead of a consensus forecast of a 0.2 percent rise, and a 1.4 percent rise in its second quarter.
Underlying sales in the period at its home improvement retail arm Homebase fell 3.9 percent, worse than an analyst consensus of a 2.1 percent decline.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources