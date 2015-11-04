Nov 4 Online travel services company Expedia Inc said it agreed to buy HomeAway Inc, an online vacation rental marketplace operator, for about $3.9 billion in cash and stock.

Expedia offered $10.15 in cash and 0.2065 in stock for each share of HomeAway held.

