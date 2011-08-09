* Developers report Q2 results beginning late on Tuesday

* Rising costs for labor, materials threaten homebuilders

* Housing starts, sales growth solid but stocks slide

* Only PDG, MRV are forecast to post better profits yr/yr

By Vivian Pereira

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 Brazilian homebuilders are expected to post mixed second-quarter results amid cost pressures and moderating revenue growth, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

Earnings reports this week and next will likely reflect the impact of inflation running near six-year highs in Latin America's largest economy, pressuring labor and building materials costs and pinching profit margins.

Still, quarterly results are expected to show an improvement from the first quarter as better weather allowed builders to resume work. The rainiest summer season since the late 1960s interrupted construction in the first quarter, hampering profits and deliveries.

Shares of homebuilders rallied last month on strong second-quarter housing starts, but the industry .IMOB has been hit by a steep equities sell-off, losing over 15 percent in three weeks along with the broader Bovespa index .BVSP.

In the view of some analysts, demand for new homes slowed from last year's torrid pace but remained solid.

"Despite the deteriorating economic environment in 2011, the developers met 35 percent to 45 percent of their (annual) new starts guidance in the first half, above the historical average of about 25 percent," said Iago Whately, a real estate analyst with Banco Fator in Sao Paulo.

Still, cost pressures will likely keep profits from rising at the pace of revenue.

Sales leader PDG Realty ( PDGR3.SA ) and low-income homebuilder MRV Engenharia ( MRVE3.SA ) are the only builders listed on the Bovespa expected to book net income higher than a year earlier, according to the average forecasts of the analysts surveyed by Reuters.

MRV is due to report second-quarter earnings after the market close on Tuesday. Cyrela ( CYRE3.SA ), Gafisa ( GFSA3.SA ) and Rossi Residencial ( RSID3.SA ) are scheduled to report on Thursday. PDG and Brookfield Incorporacoes ( RSID3.SA ) are expected to report next Monday.

Following is a table with second-quarter projections, with the number of analysts forecasting for each company. Results are in Brazilian reais: ============================================================== COMPANY NET REVENUE EBITDA PROFIT ANALYSTS -------------------------------------------------------------- PDG Realty 1.658 bln 385.9 mln 250 mln 8 change yr/yr +25.7 pct +3.9 pct +13.7 pct -------------------------------------------------------------- Cyrela 1.305 bln 180.9 mln 105.7 mln 8 change yr/yr +8.3 pct -18,8 pct -36.7 pct -------------------------------------------------------------- Gafisa 973.9 mln 142.6 mln 42.2 mln 8 change yr/yr +5.1 pct -22.5 pct -56.6 pct -------------------------------------------------------------- Rossi Residencial 770.6 mln 151.6 mln 101.5 mln 8 change yr/yr +18.7 pct -4.6 pct -6.9 pct -------------------------------------------------------------- MRV Engenharia 957.3 mln 245.4 mln 181.5 mln 6 change yr/yr +35.8 pct +29.9 pct +20.6 pct -------------------------------------------------------------- Brookfield 836.8 mln 184.5 mln 85 mln 5 change yr/yr -30 pct -29.9 pct -35.9 pct ============================================================== (Reporting by Vivian Pereira; Writing by Brad Haynes; editing by John Wallace)