Dec 4 Homebuilders with a presence in the U.S.
south and west are set to gain next year as more Americans swap
the frozen north for warmer climes, drawn by some of the
country's highest job growth rates.
New home construction is projected to rise 24 percent on
average next year in eight states along the west and south
coasts, compared with the 8 percent forecast for this year,
according to the National Association of Home Builders.
These states - Texas, Florida, Arizona, Nevada, North and
South Carolina, Georgia and California - accounted for about
half of the total job growth in the 12 months to September,
according to RBC Capital Markets.
"Part of (the migration) is job-related," said Morningstar
Inc analyst James Krapfel, "but the biggest thing is, people
want to live where the weather is just more liveable."
The shift bodes well for D.R. Horton Inc, the
largest U.S. homebuilder, and rivals Lennar Corp and
PulteGroup Inc, each of which gets a large part of its
revenue from these states.
RBC analyst Robert Wetenhall expects orders at the three
homebuilders to rise about 16 percent on average next year.
Their order growth averaged 11.5 percent in the past three
quarters.
This growth, along with low interest rates and proposed
rules to let Americans buy homes with down payments as low as 3
percent, augments the forecast for a more stable housing
recovery next year.
A widespread land shortage forced PulteGroup and D.R. Horton
to slow the rate at which they built homes. The duo have been
buying land this year, but their holdings are still less than
Lennar's, especially in the west.
Lennar, which builds about 40 percent of its homes in the
West Coast, southeast Florida and Houston, has best weathered
the slowdown in the housing market, thanks to its substantial
land assets.
At 13.5 percent, the company is expected to post the highest
return on equity in 2015 compared with its main rivals,
according to Wetenhall.
The forecast for KB Home is the lowest at 5.3
percent. Although the company builds almost a third of its homes
in California, inconsistent execution has held back its share
price, Wetenhall said.
The median price targets on the stocks of D.R. Horton,
Lennar and PulteGroup have increased in the past month, while KB
Home's target was unchanged, according to Thomson Reuters data.
