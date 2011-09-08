* Investigation launched under Fair Labor Standards Act
* Law sets standards for wages, overtime and teen work
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 The U.S. government is
investigating labor practices at top U.S. home building
companies, an action described by one industry trade group as
"overbroad" and potentially very costly.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Labor confirmed an
investigation was underway but said it was the department's
policy not to comment on ongoing cases.
Leading Builders of America, which represents many of the
largest U.S. homebuilding companies, said several of its
members had received letters about the investigation from the
Labor Department and considered the effort "overbroad."
"These demands could require significant resources and
thousands of hours of work," said Ken Gear, the group's
executive director. "The department's inquiry is especially
troubling given that no issues have been identified to warrant
an investigation," he added.
Representatives from several top companies in the home
building sector -- PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N), Lennar Corp (LEN.N),
D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N) and KB Home (KBH.N) -- were not
immediately available for a comment or declined comment.
Federal officials told the companies in a letter they were
launching an investigation under the Fair Labor Standards Act,
which governs matters such as overtime pay, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Thursday. It said the officials did not
allege any specific violations of law.
One letter viewed by the newspaper instructed a home
builder to supply names, addresses, Social Security numbers,
pay rates and hours worked for all employees over the past two
years, as well as the names of all contractors hired in the
past year.
Unions have regularly complained about pay and working
conditions in the industry, alleging pay scales below minimum
wage and a failure to pay overtime.
The Fair Labor law prescribes standards for wages and
overtime pay that affect most private and public employment.
For nonagricultural jobs, the law also restricts the hours
children under age 16 can work and forbids the employment of
children under age 18 in certain jobs deemed too dangerous.
