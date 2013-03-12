March 12 The U.S. housing market began its recovery last year after a downturn that led to the country's worst recession since the Great Depression.

Prices for new homes have risen every month since February 2012. Housing starts for single-family homes and permits for future construction touched 4-1/2-year highs in January 2013.

Following is a summary of key developments in the sector since January 2012.

2012

* January - U.S. housing starts rise more than expected, boosted by demand for rental property, indicating that the housing sector is starting to see some recovery.

* February - The three largest U.S. homebuilders, D.R. Horton Inc, PulteGroup Inc and Lennar Corp , post rises in new-home orders for the December quarter and say they are optimistic about a housing recovery in 2012.

* March - Signs of life in the U.S. housing market are bolstered by upward revisions to housing starts and permits.

* May - While the broader U.S. economy loses steam and hiring slows, home prices stabilize and homebuilder sentiment rises to a five-year high.

* August - Toll Brothers Inc, the largest luxury homebuilder in the United States, reports its highest revenue since the 2008 recession and says it is seeing the most sustained demand in over five years.

* November - D.R. Horton closes its most profitable fiscal year since 2006.

* December - Groundbreaking to build new U.S. homes accelerates to its fastest pace in over four years, helped by a 20.3 percent surge in multi-family unit construction.

* December - Taylor Morrison Home Corp files with U.S. regulators to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering, which will make it the sixth-largest listed homebuilder in North America.

* U.S. home prices close out 2012 with the biggest annual gain in more than six years.

2013

* Jan. 15 - Lennar says it would venture into the apartment rental market to take advantage of rising rents and low supply. The company plans to start construction on about 3,000 apartment units in 2013 with total development costs of about $560 million.

* Jan. 31 - Tri Pointe Homes LLC becomes the first U.S. homebuilder to go public in almost a decade.

* Jan. 31 - PulteGroup reports a 66 percent drop in speculative homes it built in 2012. A spec home is one that a builder constructs with the belief that someone will eventually come along and buy it. Fewer spec homes mean higher margins.

* Feb. 20 - Toll Brothers says it plans to enter the apartment rental business, which it says will start making money for the company from 2015.

* Feb. 20 - New permits for construction rose to a 4 1/2-year high, reinforcing expectations the housing market will support economic growth this year.

* U.S. home prices are projected to grow 3.7 percent between April 2013 and June 2014.