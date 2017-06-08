TORONTO, June 8 Home Capital Group has
received takeover approaches led by private equity firms Onex
and Brookfield Asset Management but is
moving ahead with plans to stay independent, Canada's Globe &
Mail newspaper reported on Thursday.
The Globe & Mail cited a source close to the process as
saying the offers received to data were "speculative,
conditional and not that attractive". It said the company was
working on plans to restore its financial health, through steps
including the sale of smaller lines of business.
Brookfield declined to comment. Home Capital and Onex did
not respond to requests for comment.
Depositors have withdrawn 95 percent of funds from Home
Capital's high interest savings accounts since March 27, when
the company terminated the employment of former Chief Executive
Martin Reid.
The withdrawals accelerated after April 19, when the Ontario
Securities Commission, Canada's biggest securities regulator,
accused Home Capital of making misleading statements to
investors about its mortgage underwriting business.
The company has said the accusations are without merit. Its
funding has stabilized.
The Globe & Mail report cited a source close to the process
as saying the decision in April to entertain takeover offers was
made in haste and with the company now stabilized, "a takeover
may not be the best outcome for shareholders."
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)