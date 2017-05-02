TORONTO May 2 Canada's biggest non-bank lender, Home Capital Group Inc, has delayed its first-quarter earnings to after close of market on May 11, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Home Capital, which secured emergency funding last week after investors pulled out nearly three quarters of its deposits, said the delay would give the management time to update events that have occurred since the close of first quarter..

Home Capital was scheduled to release earnings after close of market on Wednesday. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by James Dalgleish)