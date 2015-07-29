July 29 Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital
Group reported a 2 percent fall in quarterly profit,
hurt by a fall in mortgage originations.
Earlier this month, the company said it terminated contracts
with certain mortgage brokers, resulting in a decline in
originations.
Home Capital's net profit slipped to C$72.3 million ($55.9
million), or C$1.03 per share, in the second quarter ended June
30, from C$73.7 million, or C$1.05 per share, a year earlier.
($1 = C$1.2943)
