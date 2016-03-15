* New loan volume to rise in Russia but portfolio to shrink

* China biggest contributor to loan growth

* Expansion in India, Indonesia, Philippines

* Plans to offer securitised products to investors

By Jan Lopatka

PRAGUE, March 15 Home Credit, which specialises in consumer loans in emerging markets, will return to profit in Russia this year, helping the Czech group back into the black, but it remains cautious on the recession-hit market there, Chief Executive Jiri Smejc said.

Home Credit is the leading point-of-sale lender -- providing finance for customers buying durable goods -- in China, Russia, Vietnam and Philippines, Smejc said, and aims to take the top position in Indonesia by the end of 2017.

Smejc said the group would continue to invest in Asia this year including an expansion in China which supplied over 41 percent of new loans last year.

Home Credit posted a 41.6 million euro group loss on Friday for full-year 2015 but turned to profit in the second half alone. It had assets of 9.7 billion euros at the end of 2015.

Smejc owns 11.4 percent of Home Credit, which employs some 80,000 people worldwide. The rest is controlled by the richest Czech, Petr Kellner.

In Russia, Home Credit shrank its loan book in an economy hit by low oil prices and international sanctions. Wages and retail sales dropped by around 10 percent last year in Russia.

Smejc said he believed this year Russia would return to profitability and new lending would pick up, although overall the portfolio would still shrink as past loans come due.

"We have an ambition to swing into profit in Russia this year," Smejc said in an interview conducted on Monday.

"We cannot say we have won with 100 percent probability but figures we have seen so far this year do not look bad."

The Russian operation, Home Credit and Finance Bank, lost 8.8 billion roubles ($124.30 million) last year, after a loss of 4.5 billion in 2014 on smaller margins, reduced loan volumes and loan losses. It showed a profit for the seasonally strong final quarter.

"We believe it is necessary to remain conservative in Russia, the GDP forecasts are obviously bad," Smejc said.

The Russian economy is expected to shrink by 1.4 percent this year, according to a Reuters poll.

Russia was long Home Credit's biggest market, but Smejc said the share had been reduced to about 25 percent as operations in Asia are growing fast.

Home Credit plans to offer investors securitised loans in all markets, he said, saying it provided a diversified risk that was close to the country risk of the loans' origin. (Editing by David Evans)