PRAGUE Oct 14 Czech banking group Home Credit aims to increase its Russian branches to 2,500 from 500 over the next 18 months and double its lending in China as part of expansion in Asia and other regions, a spokesman said on Friday.

Home Credit has 5.2 million active customers across its operations in Europe, part of the former Soviet Union and Asia. Sources have earlier said the group is looking at listing some of its business to raise around $1 billion.

In Russia, where it has been since 2002 and which is its largest market by customers, Home Credit will boost its presence this year, said Milan Tomanek, head of group communication for Home Credit's owner PPF.

"Until the end of this year only, the Russian Home Credit wants to increase the number of its offices to 840," Tomanek said.

Home Credit's Chinese operations want to double the size of its lending. It lent out 730 million Chinese Yuan ($114.4 million) in the first half of 2011, he said.

The group is also planning to double its presence in China, start operations in India next month and move into Indonesia next year, Tomanek said.

Tomanek declined to comment on reports that PPF, which is owned by the richest Czech Petr Kellner, wants to float a share of the European and Russian division Home Credit B.V.

Sources told Reuters in July that Home Credit was mulling an initial public offering by possibly selling a 25 percent stake.

A banking source told Reuters the market window is closed now and it might not happen until next year.

Home Credit B.V., which also operates in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Belarus, had net interest income of 339 million euros ($464.6 million) in the first half of 2011 and net profit of 133 million euros.

Vietnamese and Chinese branches of Home Credit are not part of Home Credit B.V. ($1=0.730 Euros=6.382 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Roman Gazdik and Jason Hovet; Additional reporting by Katya Golubkova in Moscow; Editing by Mike Nesbit)