June 6 Home Depot Inc on Wednesday
expanded its share buyback plan for the year by $500 million and
reaffirmed its full-year outlook.
The largest home improvement chain in the U.S. said it now
expects to buy back $4 billion of its shares and that the
increase in its share repurchase plan would not have a material
impact to earnings per share for 2012.
Home Depot reiterated its full-year outlook for earnings of
$2.90 per share on a 4.6 percent rise in revenue.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.92 per
share on revenue of $73.98 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Home Depot shares closed at $48.92 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)