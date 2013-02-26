Feb 26 Home Depot Inc :
* CEO: "an encouraging sign in the fourth quarter was that
sales to our pro
customers grew on par with sales to consumers"
* CEO company's dot-com business had a "strong" holiday season
* CEO on housing market: "the path to recovery will resemble a
gradual thawing
process"
* Merchandising chief says average ticket rose 5.6 percent in
Q4
* CFO sees the U.S. housing market contributing 100 basis
points of same-store
sales rise in 2013
* CFO: "while recovering, we do not believe the housing market
will fully
recover in 2013"