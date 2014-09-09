Sept 9 Home Depot Inc : * Is sued by a customer over data breach -- court filing * Lawsuit filed in Chicago federal court accuses Home Depot of failing to

properly safeguard customer data from hackers * Lawsuit seeks class-action status, compensatory and punitive damages, credit

card monitoring services for alleged breach of contract and violations of

Illinois consumer fraud laws * Lawsuit is brought by kelsey o'brien, an Illinois resident who said he used

his credit card at Home Depot and had his personal financial information

exposed