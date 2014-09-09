BRIEF-Syros Pharmaceuticals Q4 loss per share $0.47
* Syros reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and highlights key accomplishments and upcoming milestones
Sept 9 Home Depot Inc : * Is sued by a customer over data breach -- court filing * Lawsuit filed in Chicago federal court accuses Home Depot of failing to
properly safeguard customer data from hackers * Lawsuit seeks class-action status, compensatory and punitive damages, credit
card monitoring services for alleged breach of contract and violations of
Illinois consumer fraud laws * Lawsuit is brought by kelsey o'brien, an Illinois resident who said he used
his credit card at Home Depot and had his personal financial information
exposed
* Syros reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and highlights key accomplishments and upcoming milestones
* Sorrento Therapeutics - reached mutual resolution with wildcat capital with respect to Wildcat's seeking of inspection of co's private placement
* Moneygram board of directors determines unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide could reasonably be expected to result in a "company superior proposal"