BRIEF-Valeant to seek refinancing and amendment of credit agreement
March 6 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
Nov 19 Home Depot Inc : * Credit Suisse raises target price to $87 from $85; rating outperform For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/US For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/CA
March 6 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Radius Gold acquires bald peak property located on the Nevada/California border; sells Tlacolula property to Fortuna Silver Mines
* Weisman Group Llc dissolves share stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc as of February 28 - sec filing