METALS--Copper set to end the week lower as profit takers set in
* Nickel prices ease, but still bolstered by supply concerns (Recasts to show copper down, updates prices)
* Nickel prices ease, but still bolstered by supply concerns (Recasts to show copper down, updates prices)
TOKYO, Feb 17 Toshiba Corp on Friday said it would buy 3 percent of U.S. nuclear power subsidiary Westinghouse Electric Co LLC from Japanese infrastructure firm IHI Corp for $157 million.
* Sovereign funds hiring specialists for private equity exposure