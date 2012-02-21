* Q4 EPS 50 cents vs Street view 42 cents
* Sales rise 5.9 pct to $16.01 bln, top $15.51 bln estimate
* Sees 2012 EPS above Wall Street expectations
* Shares touch their highest level since May 2002
(Adds CEO comments, graphic, shares)
By Dhanya Skariachan
Feb 21 Strong demand for everything from
paint to concrete helped Home Depot Inc report
better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit as one of the
warmest U.S. winters on record encouraged homeowners to take up
home projects earlier than usual.
The world's largest home improvement chain also gave a
better-than expected profit forecast for the year, just days
after a report showed U.S. homebuilder sentiment had risen in
February to its highest level in more than four years. That
report raised hopes that the housing market was stabilizing.
Tuesday's news drove Home Depot shares to their highest
level since May 2002 and made some analysts more optimistic
about the retailer's prospects.
Credit Suisse analyst Gary Balter said the most important
part of Home Depot's strong performance and earnings beat were
that "they are occurring prior to any sustained housing
recovery."
The company's earnings power will rise significantly once
the housing market and the economy improve, Balter added.
Besides the warm winter, Home Depot benefited from having
more centralized distribution centers and from recent efforts to
shift more employees to jobs where they serve customers
directly. It has also been cutting costs more quickly than rival
Lowe's, which is due to report its quarterly results
next week.
For the current year, Home Depot forecast earnings of about
$2.79 a share, 2 cents above analysts' average estimate.
Balter and other analysts said the company's forecast was
conservative.
"This guidance could be construed as not enough," Janney
Capital Markets analyst David Strasser said, but added that the
company had a history of being conservative in its outlook.
Home Depot shares were up 76 cents to $47.47 in Tuesday
morning trade. They touched a high of $48 earlier in the
session.
MAKE HAY WHILE THE SUN SHINES
Home Depot's sales rose 5.9 percent to $16.01 billion in the
fourth quarter, ended Jan. 29, well ahead of the analysts'
average estimate of $15.51 billion, compiled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company saw strength in categories such as gutters,
roofing, vinyl siding, patio furniture, fencing, exterior paint,
pressure washers, exterior lighting and concrete.
Sales at stores open at least a year rose 5.7 percent
globally, including a 6.1 percent rise in the United States.
Unusually warm temperatures in many parts of the country
helped same-store sales by 2 to 2.5 percentage points, Strasser
said, adding that demand was very strong for flooring products.
On a conference call, CEO Frank Blake said same-store sales
rose in all of Home Depot's top 40 U.S. markets. He also
highlighted the steady recovery of some of the hardest hit
markets such as Florida and California.
Its major Florida markets outperformed the company average,
while California was in line with the average, Blake said.
Quarterly net income rose to $774 million, or 50 cents a
share, from $587 million, or 36 cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting 42 cents a share.
(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn,
Maureen Bavdek and John Wallace)