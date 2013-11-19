UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 19 Home Depot Inc : * The Home Depot announces third quarter results; raises fiscal year 2013
guidance * Q3 earnings per share $0.95 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 sales $19.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $19.18 billion * Sees FY 2013 earnings per share $3.72 * Sees FY 2013 sales up about 5.6 percent * Says comparable store sales, on a 52-week like for like basis, are expected
to be up approximately 7.0 percent for the year * Says "our third quarter results reflect the continuing improvement in the
housing market" * Says on a like for like basis, comparable store sales for the third quarter
of fiscal 2013 were positive 7.4 percent * Says raised its fiscal 2013 diluted earnings-per-share guidance * Qtrly comp sales for u.s. stores were positive 8.2 percent * FY earnings per share view $3.70, revenue view $78.69 billion -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S * Says intends to repurchase $2.1 billion of additional shares in the fourth
quarter of fiscal 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources