BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets ANDA approval from USFDA for clobetasol propionate ointment
* Says receives ANDA approval for clobetasol propionate ointment USP, 0.05% Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n2kRUp) Further company coverage:
Feb 25 Home Depot Inc reported weaker-than-expected sales in the fourth quarter as inclement weather hurt traffic to its stores in the United States, and its shares fell on Tuesday.
The world's largest home improvement chain's sales fell 3 percent to $17.70 billion, missing the analysts' estimate of $17.91 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It kept a tight lid on costs to offset lackluster sales.
Net earnings were $1.01 billion, or 73 cents a share, compared with $1.02 billion, or 68 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts were looking for a profit of 71 cents a share.
* Says receives ANDA approval for clobetasol propionate ointment USP, 0.05% Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n2kRUp) Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03212017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 8:30 am: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das and SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi to attend Growth Net Summit in New Delhi. 9:00 am: Avenue Supermarts, parent company of D-Mart, lists on stock exc
* Downer offers A$1.15 per share for Spotless, last close A$0.73