BRIEF-May Knight joins Korn Ferry as country managing director
* May Knight joins Korn Ferry as country managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 14 Home Depot Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as the world's largest home improvement chain kept a tight lid on costs to offset weakness in sales.
Net earnings rose to $1.53 billion, or $1.01 a share, in the second quarter ended July 29 from $1.36 billion, or 86 cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 97 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 1.7 percent to $20.57 billion, but fell short of the analysts' average estimate of $20.74 billion.
The second quarter is typically the most important selling period for home improvement chains, but unseasonably warm weather early in the year pulled some demand into the first quarter.
* Independent data monitoring committee recommends discontinuation of the adapt Phase 3 clinical trial of rocapuldencel-T in metastatic renal cell carcinoma for futility following its planned interim data review
BERLIN, Feb 22 German Chancellor Angela Merkel is satisfied that PSA Group is addressing Berlin's demands on jobs, investment and plants in talks about buying General Motors' Opel unit, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.