India's Tech Mahindra to buy CJS Solutions Group for $110 mln
March 6 Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd will buy U.S.-based healthcare provider CJS Solutions Group for an enterprise value of $110 million.
Nov 19 Home Depot Inc reported a rise in quarterly profit and sales on Tuesday as the world's largest home improvement chain continued to benefit from a recovery in the U.S. housing market.
Net earnings in the third quarter rose to $1.4 billion, or 95 cents a share, from $947 million, or 63 cents a share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 7.4 percent to $19.5 billion.
BEIJING, March 4 Chinese agribusiness group New Hope plans to build its first soybean crushing plant in China's Hebei province in a joint venture with Cargill , its chairman Liu Yonghao said on Saturday.
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.