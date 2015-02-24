Feb 24 Home Depot Inc, the world's No.1
home improvement chain, reported a 36 percent rise in
fourth-quarter profit and said it would buy back $18 billion of
shares.
Home Depot's net income rose to $1.38 billion, or $1.05 per
share, from $1.01 billion, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier
as an improving job market encouraged Americans to spend more on
renovations.
Net sales rose 8.3 percent to $19.16 billion in the quarter
ended Feb. 1. Same-store sales rose 7.9 percent.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Siddharth Cavale; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)