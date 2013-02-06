Feb 6 Home Depot Inc said it will hire
10,000 additional seasonal workers for its key spring selling
season as it sees higher sales growth during the period.
The home-improvement retailer said it will hire 80,000
seasonal workers this year, 14 percent more than it hired last
year.
Home improvement chains such as Home Depot and Lowe's Cos
Inc and retailers selling home goods and furnishings see
higher sales during the spring season as people start to rebuild
their homes after the cold winter.
The uptick in the U.S. housing market is also benefiting
home improvement chains.
Shares of Home Depot closed at $66.39 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.