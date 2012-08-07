Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday:
Aug 7 Home Depot Inc said Tuesday it would buy Texas-based manufacturer U.S. Home Systems Inc for about $93.4 million, or $12.50 a share, to boost its home service business.
U.S. Home Systems makes and installs remodeling and storage organization products. Kitchen cabinet refacing and countertop products account for most of the company's sales. It sells its services exclusively through Home Depot, the world's largest home improvement chain.
The deal represents a 38 percent premium over U.S. Home's Monday closing price on Nasdaq and is expected to close by the end of the calendar year, the two companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday:
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 EU antitrust regulators are set to approve German engineering group Siemens' $4.5 billion bid for U.S. software company Mentor Graphics without demanding concessions, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Tennant company announces agreement with Ambienta to acquire IPC group