Oct 31 The United States Centre for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) finalized a 2.31 percent cut in Medicare payments to home health agencies (HHAs) for 2012, lower than the 3.35 percent cut proposed in July.

CMS estimates a net decrease of $430 million to HHAs from last year, affecting such providers as Amedisys , Gentiva , Almost Family and LHC Group .

It also reduced the prospective payment system (PPS) rates by 3.79 percent for 2012 to account for code creep -- an adjustment that compensates for the assumed overstatement of billed services by home health providers.

The reduction in the PPS rates will increase to 5.12 percent in 2013. In its July proposal, CMS had included 5.06 percent for code creep.

"While the (finalized) code creep is less negative as it is spread over two years, it is really just prolonging the pain," CRT Capital Group Sheryl Skolnick told Reuters.

"Importantly, the home health companies got no relief on their face-to-face encounter rules with physicians and on therapy assessment, which is a method change that has negatively impacted volumes in the second quarter," Skolnick said.

The 'Face-to-Face Encounter' rule, that went into effect from April 1, requires doctors to see their patients at least 90 days prior to, or within 30 days after the start of treatment.

