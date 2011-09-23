Sept 23 Home Loan Servicing Solutions Ltd filed
with U.S. regulators to add underwriters to its proposed initial
public offering that could give the residential mortgage
servicer a market value of about $285 million.
The specialized loan servicer added Citigroup, Deutsche Bank
Securities, RBC Capital Markets and Piper Jaffray to its list of
underwriters.
The Cayman Islands-based company had told the Securities and
Exchange Commission in an initial filing in February that Wells
Fargo Securities and Barclays Capital would be underwriting the
offering.
The company, which proposes to offer 18.3 million common
shares at $15 per share, said it will use about $215 million of
the funds raised from the offering to acquire initial purchased
assets from Ocwen Loan Servicing, a unit of Ocwen Financial Corp
, a mortgage loan servicer.
Prior to the offering, William Erbey, the loan servicer's
founder and chairman of board, agreed to buy ordinary shares of
the company worth $10 million at the offering price in a private
placement.
The company plans to list its stock under the symbol 'HLSS'
on The Nasdaq Global Market.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)