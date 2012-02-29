(Rewrites throughout, adds background, analysts' comments,
By Sharanya Hrishikesh
Feb 29 Shares of Home Loan Servicing
Solutions fell as much as 9 percent below their
offering price on Wednesday, as the company failed to draw
investor interest in its "untested" business model.
The company, founded by Ocwen Financial Corp's
chairman in 2010, will use the proceeds to buy the right to
receive servicing fees and other related assets from Ocwen Loan
Servicing LLC.
The Cayman Islands-based company also said it will use
third-party residential mortgage loan servicers to collect
payments and handle foreclosures instead of developing its own
mortgage servicing platform.
Ocwen, which services residential and commercial mortgage
loans, had been in the news for buying the mortgage servicing
arms of banking giants Goldman Sachs Inc, Morgan Stanley
Inc and Barclays Bank Plc over the last two
years.
The newly incorporated mortgage servicer will buy a portion
of the assets that Ocwen Loan Servicing took over when it
acquired HomEq Servicing, the U.S. subprime mortgage servicing
business of Barclays.
Sterne, Agee & Leach analyst Henry Coffey said Home Loan
Servicing's partnership with Ocwen made it almost a passive
investor, with a stake in Ocwen's activities, and its business
model was convincing.
In January, Home Loan Servicing's board declared a
contingent interim dividend of 10 cents a share per month for
three months following the IPO. It also said in its regulatory
filing it expects to distribute at least 90 percent of its net
income to shareholders in the form of a monthly dividend.
"It is structured like a REIT but is not one. It has a much
more capital efficient structure because it does not pay taxes
on distributable earnings, and therefore, is a very efficient
way to fund assets," Sterne, Agee & Leach analyst Henry Coffey
said.
Home Loan Servicing said in its filing it expects to be
treated as a passive foreign investment company (PFIC) under
U.S. federal income tax laws.
Jay Ritter, professor of finance at the University of
Florida said the company is likely to do well in the future.
"There is room for a middle-man in the market, and Home Loan
Servicing has the potential to be that," Ritter said. "But they
are operating in a market that has no barriers to entry...
Obviously the underwriters to the offering were confident enough
of the business model. This is not a fly-by-night operator,"
However, IPO desktop analyst Francis Gaskins said the
company's business model did not inspire much confidence as the
whole U.S. mortgage servicing market is currently under
regulatory scrutiny.
"It is a spin-off from the parent, and currently they don't
really have operations," Gaskins said. "The mortgage servicing
market is dominated by the big banks, which have lower cost
structures, and they are not regulated as much on a state and
federal basis as a straight mortgage servicing company."
The company sold 13.3 million shares at $14, the lower end
of its expected price range.
Wells Fargo, Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, RBC, KKR
and Piper Jaffray ran the books for the offering.
Concurrent to the offering, William Erbey, Home Loan
Servicing's founder, chairman and principal shareholder, will
buy $10 million of ordinary shares at the offering price in a
private placement, according to a regulatory filing.
Shares of the company closed at $13.56, 3 percent below the
IPO price on the Nasdaq. More than 5 million shares changed
hands during the day.
At its closing price, the company is valued at around $190
million.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh, Tanya Agrawal and Aman Shah
in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Anil D'Silva)