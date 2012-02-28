Feb 28 Home Loan Servicing Solutions Ltd
raised $186.2 million in its initial public offering, pricing
its shares at $14 apiece, an underwriter said.
The Cayman Islands-based residential mortgage servicer had
planned to sell the shares at $14 to $16 each, according to its
latest regulatory filing.
Home Loan Servicing had initially filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission last February to raise up to $316.3
million in its offering.
William Erbey, the company's founder and chairman of the
board, will buy ordinary shares of the company worth $10 million
at the offering price in a private placement, the filing showed.
Shares of the company are expected to start trading on
Wednesday on the Nasdaq under the symbol "HLSS."
The company will use a part of the proceeds from the
offering to buy initial purchased assets from Ocwen Loan
Servicing, a unit of mortgage loan servicer Ocwen Financial Corp
.
Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays Capital, Citigroup Global
Markets and Deutsche Bank Securities acted as joint book-running
managers of the offering.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey and Aman Shah in Bangalore;
Editing by Don Sebastian)