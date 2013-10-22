NEW YORK, Oct 22 (IFR) - The first-ever bond backed by
home-rental cashflows, a US$300 million asset-backed security
from private equity giant Blackstone, will begin
pre-marketing within the next two weeks, sources close to the
deal said on Tuesday.
The security is expected to have credit ratings from Kroll,
Morningstar, and Moody's, the sources said.
Lead underwriter Deutsche Bank has worked for nearly a year
on developing the transaction with Blackstone, which has already
purchased more than US$6 billion in distressed properties across
the US.
With a nascent recovery in home prices, REO-to-rental - the
renting out of foreclosed single family homes that were
purchased at rock bottom prices - has become big business. It
has attracted investments from private equity firms, REITs and
others over the last two years.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Blackstone was not
immediately available to comment.