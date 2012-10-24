LONDON Oct 24 Home Retail Group PLC :
* Benchmark profit before tax down 37% to £18M
* Basic benchmark earnings per share down 44% to 1.4P
* Interim dividend of 1.0P (2011: 4.7P)
* Argos review identified need to invest to restore Argos to
sustainable growth
* Argos transformation plan which will reinvent business as a
digital retail
leader
* To reposition Argos' channels for a digital future
* Argos to provide more product choice, available to customers
faster
* Argos to develop a customer offer that has universal appeal
* Argos to operate a leaner and more flexible cost base
* Argos targeting £4.5 billion of sales by FY 2018
* Argos plan results in a total capital investment in Argos of
c.£100 million
per annum
* Total group capital investment of c.£175 million per annum
over the next
three financial years