LONDON Jan 16 Home Retail Group, Britain's biggest household goods retailer, said it had enjoyed its strongest trading on a like-for-like basis at its main Argos division in over 10 years, helped by demand for electrical goods.

Electrical products represented about 50 percent of total sales at Argos, with gaming consoles particularly popular over Christmas, Finance Director Richard Ashton said.

Overall sales were boosted by click and collect shopping and rising online demand.