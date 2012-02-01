(Refiles to remove duplicated share price paragraph)
* Names 52-yr-old American John Walden as Argos CEO
* Walden to start at end-February
* Has experience at Best Buy and Sears
* Home Retail shares up 1.77 pct vs sector up 1.56 pct
By James Davey
LONDON, Feb 1 Home Retail Group,
Britain's No. 1 household goods retailer, has named a former
Best Buy executive to be the new boss of its struggling
Argos business and given him a mandate for change.
The firm, which last month posted dire Christmas sales,
named John Walden on Wednesday as managing director of the
759-store Argos chain, reporting to group chief executive Terry
Duddy, who had taken on the role temporarily after the departure
of Sara Weller last April.
Walden, a 52-year-old American, will start at the end of
February.
Walden was at top U.S. electricals retailer Best Buy between
1999 and 2007 before moving to Sears and then setting up his own
consultancy business, his roles giving him vast experience in
internet, catalogue and home shopping strategy.
Argos, facing intense competition from supermarkets,
specialists and internet players, has been particularly hard hit
in the economic downturn because its predominantly low-income
customers are suffering the most severe of budget squeezes.
"We look forward to John bringing a valuable, fresh
perspective to the future development of Argos," said Duddy.
A spokesman for the firm added: "Terry is quite clear he is
giving him a mandate to say, 'This is where I think we should be
going'."
Some analysts say Argos has too many stores, but Duddy has
countered that none of them are losing money, while a big
closure programme would come with a heavy restructuring cost.
He argues that Argos can manage its store portfolio as 180
stores are up for lease renewal or have break clauses over the
next five years.
With 40 percent of Argos sales now made over the Internet
and 10 percent of internet sales made via smartphones, Duddy's
strategy is to invest in a variety of purchasing options for
customers.
A key driver of growth in this area is Argos's online Check
& Reserve service, which requires in-store pick-up by customers.
Home Retail shares, which have lost over half their value in
the last year, were up 1.77 percent at 109.3 pence at 1114 GMT,
while the European sector index was up 1.56 percent.
"At first glance this looks like a good appointment, given
Walden's experience of internet and electricals retailing at
Best Buy and Sears," said Espirito Santo Investment Bank analyst
Richard Cathcart.
However, Liberum Capital analyst Simon Irwin said he
believed Home Retail's board was "in denial about the extent of
change required, and today's announcement does not indicate that
this will change".
He said neither Best Buy nor Sears had been conspicuous
successes online and Walden had no experience of either the UK
retail market or property market.
($1 = 0.6337 British pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Paul Sandle and Will
Waterman)